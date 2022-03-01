Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 232 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $448.22 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.