Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 3,307 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fastenal by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

