Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after buying an additional 139,464 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $618.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $619.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,128 shares of company stock worth $13,618,055. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

