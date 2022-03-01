Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.47%.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.