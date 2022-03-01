Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,564,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $2,182,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Booking by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

BKNG stock opened at $2,172.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,446.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,377.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,053.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.