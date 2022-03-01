Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 2.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of Roche stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

Roche Profile (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.