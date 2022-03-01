Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

