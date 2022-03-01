Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,219,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,481 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

COLD opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

