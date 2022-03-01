Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 351 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

