Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 111 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 422.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $34,700,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $1,873,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $649.24 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $446.56 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $667.71 and its 200 day moving average is $641.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.