Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average of $104.52. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.