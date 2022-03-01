Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,605,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.54% of Fulton Financial worth $37,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $70,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FULT stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

