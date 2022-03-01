Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 76 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $4.02 on Tuesday, reaching $207.01. The stock had a trading volume of 504,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,879,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.95. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

