Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.
IJR stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.04. 358,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
