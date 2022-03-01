Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,538,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $79.79. 54,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,631. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

