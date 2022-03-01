Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PCEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,431. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

