Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.42. 54,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,529. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

