Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,527,555 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82.

