FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issued By Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $12.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.83. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.36.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.