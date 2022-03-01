FY2022 EPS Estimates for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

