FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quebecor Reduced by Analyst (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.