FY2022 EPS Estimates for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Lowered by Analyst

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Switch in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 172,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.53%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

