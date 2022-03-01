FY2023 EPS Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 831,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 374,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,893 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

