FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $6,301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter.
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
