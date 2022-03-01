Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAU. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.78.

GAU opened at C$0.79 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$177.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.78.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

