GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.22 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $107,307.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00257772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001595 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,877,975 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.