Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 227 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 227 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,625 shares of company stock worth $21,518,081 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Cowen upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $594.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $595.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

