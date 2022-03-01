Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PYPL stock opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

