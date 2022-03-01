Garde Capital Inc. Sells 973 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after buying an additional 384,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after buying an additional 167,461 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 83.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,820,000 after buying an additional 1,091,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Argus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

