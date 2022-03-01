Gas Market Capitalization Tops $51.29 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00011637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $51.29 million and approximately $21.92 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.53 or 0.06755496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.48 or 1.00207643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

