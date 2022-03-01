Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,947. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $631,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.