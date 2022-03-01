Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $631,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at $8,110,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 385,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $5,317,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

