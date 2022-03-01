Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Generac by 74.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $250,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 35.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Generac by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. upped their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.