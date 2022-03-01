General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.93. 26,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $163.12 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

