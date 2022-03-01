General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.69.

GE stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 120,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

