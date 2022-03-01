Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

GCO opened at $64.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a market cap of $937.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Genesco has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genesco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,338,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Genesco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

