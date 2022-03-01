Genuine Parts (GPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.84. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

