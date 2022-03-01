Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Lands’ End worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 877,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after buying an additional 71,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lands’ End by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lands’ End by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

LE opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.62. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.