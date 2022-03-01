Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,888 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of American National Bankshares worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

