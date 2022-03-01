GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($23.35) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.09) to GBX 1,910 ($25.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,545.40 ($20.74) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,195.80 ($16.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,531.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

