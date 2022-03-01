Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.07.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

