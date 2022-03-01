Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,823 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.42% of Global Medical REIT worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

