Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.
GLP opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $902.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 246.32%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Global Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
