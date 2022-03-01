Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 145.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $345.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.63. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 37,528 shares of company stock worth $602,316 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

