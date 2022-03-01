Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.74% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,313,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.