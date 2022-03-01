GMS (GMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.03.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in GMS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in GMS by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GMS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.