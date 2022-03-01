Gnosis Price Hits $354.93 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $354.93 or 0.00811149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $661.96 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

