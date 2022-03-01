Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period.

FREL opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

