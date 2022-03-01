Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $278.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

