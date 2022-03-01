Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,587 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Stereotaxis worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STXS. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 million, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.55.

About Stereotaxis (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

